(Repeats story issued late on Wednesday)
(For other news from the Reuters India Investment Summit, click
here)
By Indulal PM
MUMBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters)- Listed Indian companies and
private-equity investors are being pushed into each other's arms
by the plunge in equity markets and the rising cost of credit.
The marriage of convenience lets private equity funds deploy
some of their $20 billion in uninvested capital in liquid
holdings at increasingly attractive valuations in a country
where buyouts are rare and companies go public early.
More such deals are on the way, with at least $750 million
being raised by funds that target listed Indian equities.
"Unfortunately, Indian companies tend to go public much
faster, much earlier in the stage of growth. So yes, India is
more conducive in terms of public deals," Akhil Gupta, India
chairman and managing director for U.S. buyout giant Blackstone
Group told the Reuters India Investment Summit.
That means many companies in India looking for late-stage
growth capital are already listed.
Washington-based Carlyle Group recently picked up 9
percent of Indian financial services firm India Infoline
, a stake with a market value of about $38 million at
the time..
"If you look at the size of the investments we look to
make, a lot of the companies we evaluate would end up being
in the listed space," said Devinjit Singh, a Mumbai-based
managing director at Carlyle.
Private equity investments in listed firms more than doubled
in the first nine months of 2011 to $1.34 billion in 44 deals
compared to $562 million in 33 deals a year earlier, according
to KPMG, outpacing the 31 percent growth in overall India
private equity deals to $7.89 billion in the same period.
Earlier this year, Apollo Global Management LLC
invested $500 million in Welspun Group, of which $290 million
went into listed Welspun Corp..
In May, International Finance Corp and Kohlberg Kravis
Roberts & Co invested $98.25 million in non-banking
finance company, Magma Fincorp . In July, the private
equity arm of Standard Chartered bought 12 percent in
Redington India for about $98 million.
NEED DRIVEN
Private equity investors say listed companies are
increasingly attractive relative to unlisted firms, whose
controlling shareholders tend to demand valuations that do not
reflect the plunge in public markets.
"Why would an investor accept the additional penalty of
having no liquidity without some benefit in valuation," said
Parag Saxena, founding general partner and chief executive of
New Silk Route, an Asia-focused private equity fund.
Indian shares are down 23 percent in 2011, making them the
worst performers in Asia and shutting down the public markets as
an option for raising equity capital. Interest rates have
surged, meanwhile, after 13 policy rate hikes by the central
bank since early 2010.
Public equity investments for private equity firms also
allow for easy exits, an attraction when IPO markets have
all-but dried up. That's a key motivator in a country where 85
percent of private equity exits are made through public offers.
For listed companies, bringing in private equity investors
provides stable institutional funding, as well as expertise.
Carlyle, for example, will be represented on IIFL's board.
PIPELINE
More such deals are expected.
In August, WestBridge Capital, set up by four founding
partners at the India unit of Sequoia Capital, raised $500
million to invest in listed and later-stage private companies.
Avendus PE Investment Advisors, a unit of Indian financial
services firm Avendus Capital, is raising up to $200 million to
invest in mid-sized listed firms..
"The fall in equity markets has provided cheaper
valuations. You would have probably paid a higher valuation for
the same companies a year back," said Manoj Thakur, chief
executive at Avendus Private Equity.
Avendus has invested in mid-cap companies such as V-Guard
, TTK Prestige and Camline through
creeping acquisitions in the open market.
Most Indian companies are small and operate below the radar
of institutional coverage, which means private equity firms need
to do their homework to find attractive deals and justify the
high fees their charge their investors.
Of more than 7,000 listed Indian firms, fewer than 1,000
have access to institutional capital, which makes them hungry
for private equity money, said Charles Daugherty, managing
partner at Stanwich Advisors, which connects private equity
funds and limited partners.
"The opportunity is real and potentially large," he had said
in October. "However, the only way PE investment in PIPEs
(private investment in public equity) will be supported by
institutional investors is if the fund can deliver an increase
in sustainable operating value."
($1 = 52.37 Indian Rupees)
(For summit blog: blogs.reuters.com/summits/)
(For more on the Reuters India Investment Summit, see
)
(Summit desk: +91 22 6636-9138)
(Editing by Tony Munroe)