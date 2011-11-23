(For other news from the Reuters India Investment Summit, click
here)
Nov 23 (Reuters)- Leaders of some of India's largest
companies joined editors and reporters at the sixth Reuters
India Investment Summit from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23 in a series of
exclusive interviews.
Here are some of the top quotes from the summit:
AKHIL GUPTA, CHAIRMAN AND MANAGING DIRECTOR, BLACKSTONE
INDIA:
"There is a big cultural issue about buyouts.
"In Brazil, you sell your company, you celebrate, everybody
thinks you're a hero. Here if you sell your company, unless you
get the valuation that Ajay Piramal got, there's a stigma
attached to that sale. You want to give it to your children."
CHANDA KOCHHAR, CEO, ICICI BANK :
"From hereon you will actually see a net increase in retail
business taking place because we are done with the reduction
that we needed to do. Our unsecured lending will be very, very
selective compared to what it has been in the past."
"Some projects, some large corporate may need some
handholding but I don't see sudden NPA shocks coming in the
portfolio. I think broadly actually the credit quality is quite
satisfactory."
S.D. SHIBULAL, CEO & MANAGING DIRECTOR, INFOSYS :
"I've always said that our guidance is a statement of facts;
it's not a statement of hope."
PRAMIT JHAVERI, INDIA CEO, CITIGROUP :
"As far as our business is concerned we are not, in any way,
seeing signs of stress that one would associate with sleepless
nights."
BAZMI HUSAIN, MANAGING DIRECTOR, ABB INDIA LTD :
"We see that (margin target) certainly reachable and
hopefully in time when both you are I would be there in our
current jobs."
"India has a growth story that is going on and when you talk
of growth, the one thing associated with growth is energy. More
growth means more energy."
R.C. BHARGAVA, CHAIRMAN, MARUTI SUZUKI :
"While first-time car buyers...have continued to buy cars,
the people who used to replace cars or buy a second or a third
car in their family, those people have deferred buying decisions
this year."
KIRAN MAZUMDAR-SHAW, CHAIRMAN AND MD, BIOCON
"We have brought down the cost of insulin, ever since we
launched our product. The cost of insulin have more than halved,
in many cases its almost 30 percent of what it used to be."
R. SHANKAR RAMAN, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, LARSEN AND TOUBRO
:
"Business sentiments have dropped off very sharply over the
last few months... There are project deferments. People are
sitting and waiting and watching."
AJAY PIRAMAL, CHAIRMAN, PIRAMAL GROUP:
"If you have cash in hand there are lots of opportunities
that are available.
"We are presented with more opportunities these days and
there is much more reasonableness in the valuations."
MVS SESHAGIRI RAO, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, JSW GROUP:
"We don't have a problem in selling our products. We are
suffering from lack of ores."
"We are not seeing signs of any despondency because demand
drivers are quite strong. As long as consumption is strong in
India, investment cycle slowdown only will reduce our GDP growth
from 9 percent to maybe six-and-a-half or seven-and-a-half."
(For summit blog: blogs.reuters.com/summits/)
(For more on the Reuters India Investment Summit, see
)
(Summit desk: +91 22 6636-9138)
(Compiled by Aradhana Aravindan)