Nov 22 (Reuters)- Speakers at the Reuters India Investment Summit, Nov. 21-23 Speaker's Name Organisation Title -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nov 21 R. Shankar Raman Larsen & Toubro Chief Financial Officer Ajay Piramal Piramal Group Chairman MVS Seshagiri Rao JSW Steel Ltd Joint Managing Director & Group

Chief Financial Officer R.C.Bharghava Maruti Suzuki Chairman Nov 22 Pramit Jhaveri Citigroup India Chief Executive Officer Akhil Gupta Blackstone Group Chairman and Managing Director, India Gordon Coburn Cognizant Technologies Chief Financial Officer

Nov 23 S.D. Shibulal Infosys Technologies Chief Executive & Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Biocon Chairman & Managing Director Shankar Narayanan Carlyle Group Managing Director, India Bazmi Husain ABB India Managing Director Chanda Kochhar ICICI Bank Managing Director & Chief Executive

