India's growth has slowed from its once-scorching pace as persistent inflation, rising interest rates, a spate of distracting corruption scandals and global uncertainty all weigh on sentiment in Asia's third-largest economy.

Top company executives and investors will discuss the opportunities and challenges of returning India towards its desired growth path during closed interviews at this year's Reuters India Investment Summit, Nov. 21-23.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOP STORIES > India's ICICI Bank open to buying European assets-CEO > India's Biocon expects oral insulin partner by March > DEALTALK: India PE, listed firms find mutual attraction > ABB India sees orders growing, some project delays > India power investment slows, chronic deficit worsens > Infosys CEO sees Q3 sales close to low end of outlook > Cognizant sees revenue growth amid Europe crisis > Citi sees 20 percent growth in India for next 2 years > Blackstone eyes $500-$720 mln deals a year in India > Maruti may see volume drop this fiscal year > Home-grown woes weigh on India amid global slowdown > JSW Steel eyeing value-added acquisitions > Piramal to boost financial business > L&T looking overseas to beat local slowdown > Top quotes from the Summit

VIDEO > Blackstone India head Akhil Gupta - link.reuters.com/juq25s > Maruti Suzuki's growing pains - link.reuters.com/ruq25s > Seshagiri Rao of JSW Steel - link.reuters.com/muq25s > Piramal to focus on financial business - link.reuters.com/rut25s > Challenges of India's industrialisation - link.reuters.com/kut25s PREVIEW/FACTBOX > India Inc confronts slowdown from once-heady growth > Speakers at Reuters India Investment Summit

GRAPHICS > India car sales - link.reuters.com/ked25s > India foreign fund flows - link.reuters.com/cuj25s > India inflation/rates - link.reuters.com/gyj25s > India's rising steel production - link.reuters.com/jed25s > Slowing bank lending - link.reuters.com/dyj25s > India banks net cash in deficit - link.reuters.com/cyj25s > India factory output and non-oil imports - link.reuters.com/fyj25s > Retail portfolio of Indian banks - link.reuters.com/keq25s > India's bad loans - link.reuters.com/can34s > India's most indebted sectors - link.reuters.com/hux92s

(For summit blog: blogs.reuters.com/summits/) (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan and Aradhana Aravindan)