MUMBAI Private equity firm Sun-Apollo will invest up to $50 million in projects developed by Indian real estate company Sobha Developers (SOBH.NS), sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The investment will be on a project basis, and Sun-Apollo will invest 20-25 percent of its commitment in the first project, one of the sources said.

Executives at Sobha and Sun-Apollo could not immediately be reached for comment.

Sobha, based in Bangalore, has built more than 51 million square feet of homes and offices since its inception in 1995.

Sun-Apollo, a joint venture between India's Sun Group, controlled by the Khemka family, and U.S.-based AREA Property Partners, formerly called Apollo Real Estate Advisors, raised more than $600 million in 2006 to invest in real estate projects in India.

In December 2011, it invested about 450 million rupees in a subsidiary of Mumbai-based Godrej Properties (GODR.NS).

Private equity investments in real estate fell 44 percent in the September quarter to $394 million from $726 million a year earlier, according to Venture Intelligence, an industry data tracker.

