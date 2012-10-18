(Corrects fifth paragraph to say Sun-Apollo is a joint venture
with AREA Property Partners, not Apollo Real Estate.)
By Aditi Shah and Indulal PM
MUMBAI Oct 18 Private equity firm Sun-Apollo
will invest up to $50 million in projects developed by Indian
real estate company Sobha Developers, sources with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The investment will be on a project basis, and Sun-Apollo
will invest 20-25 percent of its commitment in the first
project, one of the sources said.
Executives at Sobha and Sun-Apollo could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Sobha, based in the southern Indian city of Bangalore, has
built more than 51 million square feet of homes and offices
since its inception in 1995.
Sun-Apollo, a joint venture between India's Sun Group,
controlled by the Khemka family, and U.S.-based AREA Property
Partners, formerly called Apollo Real Estate Advisors, raised
more than $600 million in 2006 to invest in real estate projects
in India.
In December 2011, it invested about 450 million rupees ($8.5
million) in a subsidiary of Mumbai-based Godrej Properties
.
Private equity investments in real estate fell 44 percent in
the September quarter to $394 million from $726 million a year
earlier, according to Venture Intelligence, an industry data
tracker.
($1 = 52.8850 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
