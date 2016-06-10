MUMBAI, June 10 Indian conglomerate Adani Group is considering a bid for SunEdison's Indian solar assets, the chief executive officer for the group's renewable energy arm said on Friday.

Jayant Parimal, Adani Green Energy Ltd's CEO, told reporters in Mumbai that his company was evaluating whether to bid for SunEdison's solar projects.

Investment banks appointed by U.S.-based SunEdison had approached Adani to gauge its interest in the assets, Parimal said. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Keith Weir)