MUMBAI May 30 India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd expects 18-20 percent sales growth in the current fiscal year that started in April, Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi said in an earnings conference call on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the company reported an 85 percent jump in quarterly profit to 8.20 billion rupees ($146 million). ($1 = 56.1 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)