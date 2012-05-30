BRIEF-Sarda Energy & Minerals recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qXGwSV) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI May 30 India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd expects 18-20 percent sales growth in the current fiscal year that started in April, Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi said in an earnings conference call on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the company reported an 85 percent jump in quarterly profit to 8.20 billion rupees ($146 million). ($1 = 56.1 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
NEW DELHI, June 6 India's annual monsoon rainfall is expected to be 98 percent of the long-term average, the country's state-run weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth.