June 27 The Indian government announced purchase prices for the main summer crops for the new crop year starting in July on Thursday. India is a major producer and consumer of grains and the government sets minimum support prices (MSP) for crops to encourage its agriculture sector, which accounts for some 15 percent of the $2 trillion economy, and ensure supplies for its subsidy programmes aimed at feeding half a billion poor. All prices are in Indian rupees per 100 kilogram. ------------------------------------------------------ Crops 2012/13 2013/14 ------------------------------------------------------ Rice -Common 1,250 1,310 -Superior 1,280 1,345 Corn 1,175 1,310 Bajra 1,175 1,250 Cotton -Medium 3,600 3,700 -Long 3,900 4,000 ---------------------------------------------------- Source: Farm Ministry (Compiled by Mayank Bhardwaj in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)