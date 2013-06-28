MUMBAI, June 28 India has raised the support prices of most summer-planted crops for the new crop year from July, the farm ministry's latest update showed on Friday. India is a major producer and consumer of grains, and the government sets minimum support prices (MSP) for crops to encourage its agriculture sector, which accounts for some 15 percent of the $2 trillion economy, and ensure supplies for its subsidy programmes aimed at feeding half a billion poor. All prices are in Indian rupees per 100 kilogram. ------------------------------------------------------ Crops 2012/13 2013/14 ------------------------------------------------------ Rice -Common 1,250 1,310 -Superior 1,280 1,345 Ragi 1,500 1,500 Tur *3,850 4,300 Corn 1,175 1,310 Groundnut 3,700 4,000 Sunflower seed 3,700 3,700 Jowar (hybrid) 1,500 1,500 Bajra 1,175 1,250 Cotton -Medium 3,600 3,700 -Long 3,900 4,000 Soybean -Black 2,200 2,500 -Yellow 2,240 2,560 ---------------------------------------------------- Source: Farm Ministry * Adjusted (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)