NEW DELHI, Sept 27 India's Supreme Court handed
the government a partial victory in its battle with opponents
over telecom and coalfield licence awards on Thursday, saying
that auction is not the only permissible method for allocating
natural resources.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government has been rocked
by scandals over the non-competitive allocation of radio
spectrum and coal blocks at below-market prices, which a state
auditor has said together could have cost the exchequer as much
as $67 billion in lost revenues.
The Supreme Court's view, which is not binding, came after
the government sought clarity on an earlier ruling that ordered
the cancellation of cellular permits awarded in 2008 because the
sale process was "flawed".
However, it is likely to be only a small comfort to the
government because it also held that auction was still the
preferred route when allotting natural resources to private
companies for commercial use.
"In our opinion, auction despite being a more preferable
method of alienation/allotment of natural resources, cannot be
held to be a constitutional requirement or limitation for
alienation of all natural resources," the court said.
It added that it is the government's prerogative to decide
on the allocation method, but if resources are distributed for
private commercial purposes, methods that do not maximise
revenues may be arbitrary.
Telecoms Minister Kapil Sibal said the government welcomed
the court's view.
"It has brought clarity to the subject matter and we are
very happy about it," he told a news conference.
In February the court had told the government to
redistribute the revoked mobile radio airwaves through an open
auction, which is scheduled to start in November.
Its latest view is not binding and does not affect its
earlier order to cancel the 122 telecoms licences awarded in
2008 and auction off the airwaves, but it may be used as a
reference for future government policy decisions.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Suchitra Mohanty, editing
by William Hardy)