MUMBAI Feb 14 The founder of India's Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries Inc, Dilip Sanghvi, has
agreed to buy a 23 percent stake in Indian wind turbine maker
Suzlon Energy Ltd for about $290 million, the company
said late on Friday.
Sanghvi, India's second-richest man, will pay 18 billion
rupees through Dilip Sanghvi Family and Associates (DSA) for 1
billion new shares in Suzlon, issued by way of a preferential
allotment.
Sanghvi's investment firm and Suzlon will also form a wind
farm joint venture for the development of 450 megawatt (MW) of
wind farms, the statement said.
Loss-making Suzlon has been under pressure over the last few
years due to a slowdown in global turbine sales and a growing
debt pile. It was forced to restructure $1.8 billion of debt
after defaulting on a $200 million convertible bond redemption
in 2012.
The deal will provide Suzlon with much needed liquidity and
the company said it would also use the cash to tap opportunities
in India and growth markets like the United States, China,
Brazil, South Africa, Turkey and Mexico.
Suzlon shares have risen 15 percent in the past week on
media reports of Sanghvi's interest in investing in the company
in a personal capacity. The company last week denied having
received a proposal from Sanghvi.
Suzlon sold its German unit Senvion SE to buyout firm
Centerbridge Partners last month for 1 billion euros in an
all-cash deal, part of the company's plans to halve rupee debt
by March 31.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Clara Ferreira
Marques)