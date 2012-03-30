(Adds detail)

MUMBAI, March 30 Kirti Vagadia has been named chief financial officer of Indian wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy Ltd, replacing Robin Banerjee, who is taking up a position outside the company, said a statement from the firm's parent, the Suzlon Group.

Vagadia was previously CFO at the group level, and will retain that role, the company said. (Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)