US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
MUMBAI Oct 11 Bondholders in India's Suzlon Energy, the world's fifth-largest maker of wind turbines, have rejected a proposal by the company to extend by four months the redemption of two tranches of bonds due on Thursday totalling $220.8 million.
"I regret to announce today that the bondholders' meetings did not achieve the consensus we were hoping for and the four-month extension sought by us has not been granted," Kirti Vagadia, chief financial officer of the Suzlon Group, said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)