MUMBAI Oct 11 Bondholders in India's Suzlon Energy, the world's fifth-largest maker of wind turbines, have rejected a proposal by the company to extend by four months the redemption of two tranches of bonds due on Thursday totalling $220.8 million.

"I regret to announce today that the bondholders' meetings did not achieve the consensus we were hoping for and the four-month extension sought by us has not been granted," Kirti Vagadia, chief financial officer of the Suzlon Group, said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)