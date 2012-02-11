BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
Feb 11 Suzlon Energy Ltd results for the quarter ended December.
(versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)
Net profit/(loss) (2.86) vs (2.54)
Total income 50.33 vs 44.94
NOTE: Suzlon is a wind turbine maker. The numbers are consolidated.
Suzlon said in a statement on Saturday its order book til-date stood at 372 billion rupees ($7.5 billion).
($1 = 49.4050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI)
* Jaguar Land Rover says overall retail sales for Jaguar Land Rover were 45,487 in May, up 1.2 percent year-on-year