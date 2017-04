MUMBAI May 10 India's benchmark five-year swap rate dropped 8 basis points to 6.82 percent from its previous close, marking the lowest since Dec. 20, 2011, on hopes for improved liquidity and foreign investor bullishness for domestic debt.

The one-year swap rate fell 4 bps to 7.16 percent from its last close, its lowest since Jan. 7, 2011.

The country's industrial production rose 2.5 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)