By Sanjeev Miglani
| NEW DELHI, June 10
NEW DELHI, June 10 India and Sweden were in
talks on Wednesday over a bigger role for Swedish firms in
India's defence manufacturing, including jet fighters worth
billions of dollars, after a deal with French giant Dassault
Aviation was scaled back.
Sweden's Saab has clawed its way back into the
race to equip the Indian Air Force's ageing squadrons after
Prime Minister Narendra Modi struck a pact to buy 36 French
Rafale planes, instead of 126 originally planned, to cut costs.
Saab has offered to produce its single-engine Gripen plane
locally under Modi's "Make-in-India" programme, after an earlier
version was passed over in favour of the French aircraft.
Swedish Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist held talks with
Indian government leaders in New Delhi, and was due to meet his
counterpart, Manohar Parrikar, later on Wednesday to resume
defence supply talks after a gap of four years.
With India allowing up to 49 percent foreign participation
in the defence sector, Sweden is looking at India as a
manufacturing base, Navtej Sarna, Secretary (West) in the
foreign ministry, said.
An Indian defence ministry official said the Swedes had
shown interest in a range of military hardware, not just
aircraft, including shipyards in India where the next generation
of warships and submarines will be built for the navy.
"They are very keen to set up shop here," the official said,
asking not to be named in line with defence ministry policy.
Saab declined to comment on its offer of fighter planes,
saying it would rather wait for India to spell out plans for any
potential purchases.
Between 2010 to 2014, India was the world's top arms buyer,
according to the Stockholm International Peace Research
Institute, importing three times more weapons than China to
equip a military for a two-front war including Pakistan.
As well as France and Sweden, the United States has been
active in India, and was one of the top three arms suppliers in
recent years in a challenge to Russia's traditional dominance.
But Modi has vowed to slash India's dependence on arms
imports, saying it weakened its strategic autonomy, and vowed to
build a domestic industrial arms base.
FRENCH FALTER
One reason the Dassault deal faltered was that the French
firm and state-run Indian partner Hindustan Aeronautics could
not agree on terms under which 108 of the proposed 126 Rafale
planes would be manufactured in India.
Saab India chairman Lars-Olof Lindgren told Indian military
website StratPost last year that the firm had done the ground
work to build the Gripen in India.
"We already have a Make in India plan for our aircraft,"
said Lindgren, a former ambassador to India.
"We have all the designs for a factory ... how it would look
like and how the flow of products would work, and we have also
prepared for sub-contractors being in the same area."
India's air force says its needs 42 squadrons to face the
threat from nuclear rivals Pakistan and China, but because of
years of delays and budget constraints, it is currently down to
34 squadrons, each of around 18 aircraft.
The main reason is that an indigenous light combat aircraft
(LCA) meant to form the backbone of the air force is nowhere
near completion, 32 years after it was proposed.
Saab has offered to help in the development of the newer
version of the LCA, which the Modi government says remains the
top long-term priority for the air force.
Defence Minister Parrikar told parliament in March that the
LCA's parameters were better than foreign competitors in terms
of thrust and speed. The one aircraft that scored better was the
Swedish Gripen, he said, although it costs much more.
"There is no way the government can ditch the LCA, it will
be political suicide," said retired air vice marshal Manmohan
Bahadur. "They could, however, look for supporting it (from
external sources), the avionics etc."
(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Mike Collett-White)