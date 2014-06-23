Nikkei edges up, high-tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
NEW DELHI, June 23 The Indian government has not received any communication from Switzerland about "black money" suspected to be stashed in Swiss banks, India's finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.
Jaitley's comments followed media reports that Switzerland has prepared a list of names of Indian account holders who they suspect of not paying taxes. Jaitley said he was writing to the Swiss authorities for more information. (Reporting By Manoj Kumar; Writing by Sruthi Gottipati; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
* Nasdaq up for 6th month, longest streak in almost four years