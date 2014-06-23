NEW DELHI, June 23 The Indian government has not received any communication from Switzerland about "black money" suspected to be stashed in Swiss banks, India's finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.

Jaitley's comments followed media reports that Switzerland has prepared a list of names of Indian account holders who they suspect of not paying taxes. Jaitley said he was writing to the Swiss authorities for more information. (Reporting By Manoj Kumar; Writing by Sruthi Gottipati; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)