MUMBAI Aug 30 India's Syndicate Bank is hoping to raise up to $500 million in dollar bonds, and plans to pick underwriters as early as next week, a senior source at the state-run lender said on Thursday.

The lender is already in talks with eight potential underwriters and is likely to pick four or five of them for the issuance, said the source.

The lender raised dollar funds early last year and may meet investors in a roadshow, according to the source. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by the Rafael Nam)