NEW DELHI Feb 20 India's Syndicate Bank said on Monday it planned to raise 5.39 billion rupees ($109 million) through issue of preferential shares to the government by March-end.

A committee of directors formed to decide on the quantum of fund raising via issue of preferential shares gave a go-ahead on Saturday, the state-run bank said. The issue price will be determined as per the regulatory norms.

($1=49.27 Rupees) (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)