NEW DELHI, March 2 India has refused to
provide its sovereign guarantee for oil imports from Syria, two
government sources said, frustrating refiners looking for
alternative sources of crude to hedge against possible supply
disruptions from sanctions-hit Iran.
The Oil Ministry had hoped that the government would
underwrite Syrian oil cargoes after Indian insurance firms
failed to find re-insurers for shipments from the Middle East
nation, which is also targeted by Western sanctions.
New Delhi's stand on Syrian oil comes after it voted last
month in favour of a U.N. resolution endorsing an Arab League
plan calling on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
to step down.
"This is true that the government has denied sovereign
guarantee for import of Syrian oil. This was done because of
India's vote against Syria in the United Nations," said one of
the sources.
Both sources had direct knowledge of the decision and
declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.
Indian refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp and
explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp, which has a stake
in Syrian fields, wanted to import oil from Syria but insurance
problems halted their plans.
HPCL had even engaged the Shipping Corp of India to
hire a vessel to import Syrian crude.
The India government is now weighing options, including
extending sovereign guarantees for its shipping lines and buying
Iranian oil on a delivered basis to ensure cargoes from July.
Iran is India's second-largest crude oil supplier, meeting
about 11 percent of the South Asian country's imports. Tehran is
facing Western sanctions over its nuclear plans that many say is
aimed at making a bomb. Iran says it wants to produce power.
The sanctions have made it difficult for its Asian customers
to pay for oil imports. India currently pays Iran for its
imports through a bank in Turkey but that conduit is vulnerable
to Western sanctions.
India currently does not buy any crude oil from Syria.