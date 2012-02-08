MUMBAI, Feb 8 The Reserve Bank of India has set 8.8969 percent yield on 91-day treasury bills versus 8.8131 last week. -- Yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.5067 pct vs 8.4713 pct 2 weeks ago -- India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.83 rupees -- India sells 40 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.18 rupees -- For a poll on the auction, see (Reporting by Shamik Paul)