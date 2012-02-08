BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets
* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets
MUMBAI, Feb 8 The Reserve Bank of India has set 8.8969 percent yield on 91-day treasury bills versus 8.8131 last week. -- Yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.5067 pct vs 8.4713 pct 2 weeks ago -- India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.83 rupees -- India sells 40 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.18 rupees -- For a poll on the auction, see (Reporting by Shamik Paul)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jun 8) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------