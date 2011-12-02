US STOCKS-Dow hits record high as banks gain, tech recovers
* Indexes up: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.31 pct, Nasdaq 0.77 pct (Updates to open)
MUMBAI Dec 2 India will sell 40 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills and 40 billion rupees of 182-day bills on Dec 7, via a multiple price-based auction, the central bank said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.31 pct, Nasdaq 0.77 pct (Updates to open)
June 13 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, led by a recovery in technology stocks after a two-day selloff and as investors eyed the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.