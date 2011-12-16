The Reserve Bank of India, which raised interest rates 13 times since early
2010, paused its tightening cycle on Friday as the economy shows signs of
weakness and sent a strong signal that its next move is likely to be an easing.
With inflation stuck above 9 percent, the RBI kept its policy repo rate
at 8.5 percent.
