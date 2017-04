GENEVA May 2 India is considering emergency tariffs on some iron and steel pipes, tubes and profiles to protect domestic producers from a flood of imports, primarily from China and Italy, it said in a World Trade Organization filing seen by Reuters on Thursday.

WTO member countries are allowed to use such tariffs on a temporary basis if they can show there is a real threat of damage to the domestic industry from an unexpected surge of imports. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Jason Neely)