MUMBAI Nov 27 Salt-to-software conglomerate
Tata Sons has withdrawn its application for an Indian
banking licence, but said it will look to enter the sector in
future.
India is expected in January to announce the successful
applicants to set up the country's first new banks in a decade.
"Tata Sons has reached a conclusion that the group's current
financial services operating model best supports the current
needs of the Tata group's domestic and overseas strategy,"
India's biggest business house said in a statement.
Rules for new bank licences include a requirement that 25
percent of a new bank's branches be located in rural areas.
In June, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services,
part of the Mahindra Group, opted not to apply for a licence,
citing liquidity rules and a requirement to convert all its
existing finance company branches to full-service bank offices
within 18 months while at the same time setting up new rural
branches.
About two-dozen licence applications are pending.
Big business houses with licence applications pending
include Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd, part of the Aditya
Birla conglomerate, Reliance Capital Ltd, controlled
by billionaire Anil Ambani, and L&T Finance Holdings Ltd
, part of India's largest engineering conglomerate,
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
