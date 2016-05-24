(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are her own.)
By Una Galani
HONG KONG May 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tata's power as
a portfolio manager still adds up. India's most respected
business name has hit a rough patch with problems at its British
steel unit. The performance of the group's ten biggest listed
companies, ranging from beverages to hotels, has been a mixed
bag since Chairman Cyrus Mistry took charge at the end of 2012.
Yet when viewed as a collective, Tata's performance looks
better.
Mistry runs Tata Sons, the group's unlisted holding company,
which holds stakes in a range of group companies. Tata Sons is
itself two-thirds owned by philanthropic trusts endowed by
members of the founding family. Interests in finance, defence,
satellite television, and real estate are in private hands. But
most of the group's large businesses - a combined market value
of $111 billion - are publicly listed.
Graphic: Tata's portfolio: tmsnrt.rs/1R3IMIS
The portfolio includes some well-known headaches. Tata Steel
, which acquired its European assets in 2007, has a
negative total shareholder return of 21 percent since Mistry
took charge compared to a 31 percent positive return for the
MSCI India Index. Other companies like Tata Power and
Tata Global Beverages have fared as badly, or even
worse. Meanwhile, returns from Tata Chemicals,
watchmaker Titan, and Tata Motors, which
includes the UK-based Jaguar Land Rover, have barely matched the
Indian benchmark.
This is partly down to business cycles. Yet performance
might have been better if Mistry had acted faster to cut Tata's
ties to its UK steel business, acquired by his predecessor.
Similarly, he could have been swifter in appointing a new chief
executive to Tata Motors - the position was vacant for two years
following the sudden death of the previous chief. Concern about
the group's global reputation with various stakeholders appears
to slow down big decisions.
Yet the crown jewel of Tata's empire makes up for shortfalls
elsewhere. Tata Consultancy Services, the $73 billion
IT group, is India's biggest company by market value and four
times the size of any other listed Tata entity. It has returned
110 percent on a total return basis. This sheer size means that,
weighted by market capitalisation, Tata's top ten companies have
collectively outperformed the index by more than 50 percentage
points. From the perspective of a portfolio manager, Tata's
performance stacks up.
