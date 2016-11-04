(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are her own.)
By Una Galani
HONG KONG Nov 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Two wrongs don't
make a right. Tata Sons last week ousted Cyrus Mistry, the
Indian conglomerate holding company's chairman of almost four
years, partly because of disagreements over the handling of a
$1.2 billion sum owed to Japan's NTT DoCoMo. The problem is,
India has made the payment illegal. A wily workaround would add
to governance concerns swirling around Tata. Instead, New Delhi
needs to fix the rules.
The Japanese telecommunications group tried to build in
safeguards in 2009 when it bought 26.5 percent of Tata
Teleservices for about $2 billion. The companies agreed DoCoMo
could sell its stake back to Tata for half the original cost if
the business performed badly, which it did. But the Reserve Bank
of India introduced a new rule in 2014 preventing foreign
investors selling shares in local firms at a pre-determined
price or at less than fair market value. That has, essentially,
obstructed a privately agreed deal. And the Indian government
has refused to budge.
DoCoMo is trying to enforce a London arbitration award
against assets in Britain belonging to the wider Tata group,
including Tata Motors, owner of Jaguar Land Rover.
Tata has opposed the effort, saying it can't pay because of the
Indian rules. Even though Tata has deposited the cash with a
third party in India as a sign of good faith, its resistance has
created the impression that the group doesn't really want to
pay.
Amid this backlash, the 78-year-old Ratan Tata, back at the
helm of the group, might be tempted to find a creative way to
pay. The tycoon may want to restore faith in the group's ability
to honour its debts. One option might be to tap cash held
overseas. But finding a creative way to defeat unfriendly local
rules would raise further questions about decision-making at
Tata, especially when it might expose the group to large fines.
It is also not in India's long-term interest for Tata to
game the system. New Delhi's goal should be to create a
predictable business environment. The government rightly gets
lots of stick from foreign investors for failing to do so, and
the DoCoMo issue hurts the message that India is open for
business. Smaller companies in a similar situation are watching
Tata's case closely. A policy rethink is needed - not more
corporate sleight of hand.
On Twitter twitter.com/ugalani
CONTEXT NEWS
- Resolving a dispute with Japan's NTT DoCoMo is a priority
for India's Tata conglomerate, a person familiar with the
situation told Breakingviews on Nov. 3.
- A disagreement over the handling of the issue contributed
to divisions among senior figures at Tata Sons, the holding
company which last week abruptly ousted Cyrus Mistry, its
chairman of almost four years.
- In 2009, telecommunications firm DoCoMo paid 127 billion
rupees, or about $2 billion at current exchange rates, for 26.5
percent of Tata Teleservices. DoCoMo tried to exit in July 2014
under a pre-agreed provision requiring Tata to buy back the
stake, or find another buyer, at no less than half DoCoMo's
original price.
- However, a rule change by the Reserve Bank of India in
January 2014 prevents foreign investors from selling stakes in
Indian firms at a pre-determined price or above fair market
value - and DoCoMo's exit price is above fair value for Tata
Teleservices. Tata applied for special permission to pay DoCoMo,
but the RBI rejected the request in 2015.
- In June, the Court of International Arbitration in London
ordered Tata to pay $1.2 billion to DoCoMo. A month later the
Japanese firm won an order from the London Commercial Court to
enforce the award in Britain.
- Tata Sons has filed an application to set aside the London
court ruling, arguing it could not pay as India's central bank
had denied its request. Tata says it deposited the full $1.2
billion with New Delhi's high court on July 30, as evidence of
its willingness to pay.
- DoCoMo is also taking legal action in India to enforce the
arbitration award.
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on
- SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: bit.ly/BVsubscribe
(Editing by Richard Beales and Katrina Hamlin)