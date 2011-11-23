MUMBAI Nov 23 India's salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group said on Wednesday a selection panel has selected Cyrus Mistry to succeed Ratan Tata as chairman of Tata Sons, the group's holding company.

Mistry, who is the managing director of Shapoorji Pallonji group and a director of Tata Sons, has been appointed deputy chairman of the holding company, and will take over as chairman when Ratan Tata retires in December 2012. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra)