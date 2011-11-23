UPDATE 1-China's Fosun joins bid battle for Faberge owner Gemfields
June 14 China's Fosun International Ltd joined the race for Fabergé owner Gemfields Plc with an approach that valued the London-listed company at 225 million pounds ($288 million).
MUMBAI Nov 23 India's salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group said on Wednesday a selection panel has selected Cyrus Mistry to succeed Ratan Tata as chairman of Tata Sons, the group's holding company.
Mistry, who is the managing director of Shapoorji Pallonji group and a director of Tata Sons, has been appointed deputy chairman of the holding company, and will take over as chairman when Ratan Tata retires in December 2012. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra)
SYDNEY, June 14 Glencore will pitch its $2.55 billion bid for Rio Tinto's Australian Coal & Allied unit directly to Rio Tinto's board in Canada on Thursday, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.