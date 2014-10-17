French stocks slip in flat European market as vote nears
* European earnings kick off in earnest next week (Adds details, updates prices)
MUMBAI Oct 17 India's Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fell as much as 8.5 percent, heading towards its biggest single day fall since May 2009 after its earnings disappointed while its sequential U.S. dollar revenue growth also lagged estimates
Analysts said TCS' 6.4 percent revenue growth from the previous quarter missed estimates for nearly 8 percent growth. Earnings also came slightly below expectations.
Meanwhile, HCL Technologies Ltd slumped 6 percent with traders citing disappointment over its July-September earnings. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* European earnings kick off in earnest next week (Adds details, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.20 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)