MUMBAI Oct 17 India's Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fell as much as 8.5 percent, heading towards its biggest single day fall since May 2009 after its earnings disappointed while its sequential U.S. dollar revenue growth also lagged estimates

Analysts said TCS' 6.4 percent revenue growth from the previous quarter missed estimates for nearly 8 percent growth. Earnings also came slightly below expectations.

Meanwhile, HCL Technologies Ltd slumped 6 percent with traders citing disappointment over its July-September earnings. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)