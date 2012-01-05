* Sales of Nano lagged expectations after early hype
* Advertising, dealer network inadequate after launch
* Expects a 'resurrection' of Nano
* Diesel Nano at least one year away, exec says
* Group has paid price for not participating in corruption
By Tony Munroe
NEW DELHI, Jan 5 The Nano is not a flop,
its creator Ratan Tata said on Thursday, but he acknowledged
that his Tata Motors failed to capitalise on the early
excitement surrounding the launch of the world's cheapest car.
In a wide-ranging briefing with journalists, Tata, who will
retire in December as head of the Tata Group, India's biggest
business house, also said the steel-to-software conglomerate had
paid a price for not participating in corruption.
Four years ago Tata Motors unveiled the Nano in what was
seen at the time to be a crowning achievement for the
silver-haired Tata, but sales have trailed far behind early
expectations following a series of setbacks.
"We never really got our act together when the 100,000 were
depleted," he said, referring to the first batch of Nanos sold
through a lottery system when initial demand exceeded supply.
"I don't think we were adequately ready with an advertising
campaign, a dealer network," he said during a two-hour breakfast
meeting with journalists on the first day of the India Auto Expo
-- the same event where a euphoric Tata and his Nano stole the
show four years ago.
A rising price -- the entry level Nano now costs 140,000
rupees (US$2,657), above the 100,000 rupees initially envisioned
-- as well as production delays, quality concerns following two
voluntary recalls, and a stigma over the car's "cheap" image
have all dented demand.
"We've never pushed it as a poor man's car. We pushed it as
an affordable all-weather family car. Period," said Tata, 74,
who over two decades has built the Tata Group into an $83
billion conglomerate that generates two-thirds of its revenue
outside of India.
While the Nano has failed to live up to expectations, Tata
Motors' $2.3 billion purchase of luxury car-marker Jaguar Land
Rover in 2008 has exceeded them. CLSA recently upgraded Tata
Motors to outperform on the outlook for the two British brands.
"In sum, I don't consider it to be a flop. I consider that
we have wasted an early opportunity," said Tata.
Tata launched a Nano that runs on compressed natural gas at
the car show, but a company official said it is at least a year
away from launching a diesel version, which many critics say is
key to success for the Nano in a country where petrol costs 56
percent more than subsidised diesel.
The company recently rolled out a 2012 model that
is more powerful, gets better mileage, and has improved
suspension and steering. It has also stepped up marketing
efforts and financing options, and extended dealerships to
smaller towns.
"I believe that we will see a resurrection of this product
as we move forward," Tata said.
Tata was speaking in his first extensive media appearance
since the relatively unknown Cyrus Mistry, a family member by
marriage and the son of the single largest shareholder in Tata
Sons, was named in late November as the next group chairman.
Tata said the company still wants to develop a low-cost car
for the European and U.S. markets, but such a car will need to
be upgraded to meet safety and emissions standards and include
the sorts of extras that western consumers demand.
SEASON OF SCANDALS
India has been racked for more than a year by a series of
corruption scandals, including over the award of 2G telecoms
licences. Tata was among the corporate titans summoned to answer
questions before a parliamentary panel, although neither he nor
his group has been accused of wrongdoing.
"I think the issues have shown that we were one of the
victims of what took place and not the offenders," Tata said.
The Tata group, he said, "will deal with corruption the same
way as they have, that is by not participating, sometimes to a
great cost to the corporation," he said.
"The fact is that one hopes for an India ... where no one is
above the law, and there's no preferential permits or approvals
or such that are available that all aren't considered on a
similar basis," he said.
Fallout from a series of scandals has battered India's
ruling Congress party, stalled decision-making on project
approvals, and scared off investors.
Unlike most of India's big business houses, the Tata group
is not family owned and Ratan Tata is not on the Forbes list of
billionaires.
Tata Sons holds the bulk of shares in key companies, and
philanthropic trusts endowed by the Tata family own 66 percent
of Tata Sons, and the group enjoys a reputation for integrity.
"We've never been asked to give a bribe because most of the
agencies know that would not be possible for us to do," Tata
said.