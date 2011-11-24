MUMBAI Nov 24 Culture and continuity have
prevailed in the Tata Group's search for a new chairman to head
India's biggest business house.
In hindsight, the sprawling conglomerate's flirtation with
bringing in an outsider appears to have been only that.
"It is better to have somebody that the house knows, rather
than somebody from the outside, because that will be a blind
bet," said J.J. Irani, a Tata Group veteran and former managing
director of Tata Steel.
Despite a worldwide search for a successor to Ratan Tata
that lasted more than a year and held India Inc in thrall, Tata
Sons, the holding company for an empire spanning cars, steel,
and hotels, on Wednesday named Cyrus Mistry, 43, to be its next
chairman.
The selection of low-profile Mistry, a member of the Tata
family by marriage whose father is the largest single holder of
shares in the Tata Sons holding company, caught many by
surprise.
The prospect of an outsider -- PepsiCo Inc Chief
Executive Indra Nooyi and former Vodafone Group Plc boss
Arun Sarin were said to have been in the mix at some point --
had tantalised watchers of the group's Bombay House
headquarters, yet Mistry was seen as a safe choice.
Gita Piramal, a business historian who has written
extensively on the Tata group, said there was no need to bring
in an outsider to shake things up.
"I won't say they wouldn't have fit in, but it's a period of
extreme volatility, and the group is going strong. An insider
makes sense," Piramal said.
Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research at SMC Global
Securities, said Mistry faces more challenges than
opportunities.
"Tata Group is extremely diversified, they have cross-border
issues, acquisition financing to be taken care of (and) he has
to deal with a lot of integration issues," Thunuguntla said.
FAMILY FIRST
Under Ratan Tata's leadership over 20 years, Tata sales have
grown from $5 billion to $83 billion, and almost two thirds of
its revenue now comes from overseas.
But this is a country where family-run companies account for
two-thirds of listed companies worth over $50 million, the
highest share in Asia, according to a Credit Suisse report, and
Tata is a part of that culture.
"We are still a very family-oriented kind of a business
structure, even today, despite what we try to convey. We are in
the process of changing but it's going to take some time," said
Rajan Ghotgalkar, India head of fund giant Principal Financial
Group, which holds shares in Tata Motors, Tata Steel, and TCS.
Nevertheless, like its family-run peers Reliance Industries
Ltd, the Essar Group and the Aditya Birla group, Tata
has made acquisitions abroad and employs outsiders to run
business units.
And Tata's three biggest firms -- Tata Motors,
owner of the Jaguar Land Rover brands and maker of the
ultra-cheap Nano, top Indian outsourcer Tata Consultancy
Services (TCS) and Tata Steel -- are all headed by
non-family members, although Ratan Tata is the chairman of each.
"The fact this took such a long time means there has been a
debate, there has been a lot of thinking on it. At least it is
moving in the right direction," said Ghotgalkar,
MISTRY MAN
Mistry is the younger son of construction magnate Pallonji
Mistry, who with a stake of 18 percent is the single largest
shareholder of Tata Sons, and has been a director of Tata Sons
since 2006 but is little known outside his circle.
Since 2003 he has headed his family's unlisted construction
firm, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a role he has now given up.
He will serve a year-long apprenticeship as vice chairman at
Tata Sons before taking over as chairman.
"The Tatas, as a business empire, are not known for many
shock-and-awe moves. They take decisions very quietly and then
execute on that, and Mistry will fit in well there," said Rishi
Sahai, director at Indian consultancy firm Cogence Advisors.
Some of the challenges facing the group include revving up
the below-expected sales of the Nano car, Ratan Tata's
brainchild, and cutting down the debt pile accumulated through
acquisitions by Tata Motors and Tata Steel.
"He will have to face the same challenges that any business
house has to face. But he also needs to remember that we are now
an Indian MNC, and more than 50 percent of our revenues come
from outside India," said Irani, who - like the Tatas and the
Mistrys - is part of Mumbai's close-knit Parsi community.
Cyrus Mistry's sister is married to Ratan Tata's
half-brother Noel Tata, who was also a candidate to be Tata
chairman and had been seen to be a front-runner for the post.
Mistry will be the sixth chairman of the 143-year-old group, and
just the second not named Tata.
"He is familiar with the group, and the group is familiar
with him. Though he doesn't have the Tata name from the point of
view of the culture and values there is continuity," Irani said.
