June 2 India's Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in May: May 2014 May 2013 pct change TOTAL SALES 37,525 49,304 -24 DOMESTIC SALES 34,334 45,430 -24 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 25,104 34,296 -27 PASSENGER VEHICLES 9,230 11,134 -17 EXPORTS 3,191 3,874 -18 NOTE: Tata Motors makes both commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude overseas sales by the company's British Jaguar Land Rover unit . (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)