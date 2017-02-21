Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry attends the 'Vibrant Gujarat Summit' at Gandhinagar in the western state of Gujarat, India, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

A woman uses her phone to take photographs of Natarajan Chandrasekaran, newly appointed Chairman of Tata Sons, as he arrives at the company's head office in Mumbai, India February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, newly appointed Chairman of Tata Sons, speaks with the media at the company's head office in Mumbai, India February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

NEW DELHI Tata Sons, the holding company of the $100-billion Tata group, will focus on boosting shareholder returns and tightening capital allocation rules, newly-appointed chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chandrasekaran, widely known as Chandra, took over as chairman on Tuesday, months after the firm ousted predecessor Cyrus Mistry in a bitter boardroom coup with family patriach Ratan Tata returning to the helm temporarily.

A public spat between Tata Sons and Mistry followed his removal in October and the two are now involved in a legal tussle.

In a statement, Chandra said he plans to bring the group closer together to leverage its collective strength and "bring greater rigour to our capital allocation policies and deliver superior returns to our shareholders."

Chandra, the former chief executive of IT outsourcing giant Tata Consultancy Services, takes the helm at a time when several companies in the conglomerate have seen profits come under pressure.

Former chairman Mistry has warned of big writedowns and stressed the need for governance reforms at Tata Sons. Tata Sons has denied Mistry's accusations.

Chandra, 53, has also been appointed chairman of several group operating companies including Tata Motors, TCS, Tata Steel and Tata Power.

