* Noamundi mine shut since Sept pending lease renewal
* Court orders state govt to allow mining by company
* Tata buying iron ore for first time in its 107 years
* Imports, domestic purchases total 3 mln tonnes this year
By Krishna N. Das
NEW DELHI, Dec 16 India's Tata Steel
may be allowed to resume production from its biggest iron ore
mine this month, a government official said, ending a stoppage
of over three months that has forced the firm to import the raw
material for the first time ever.
India was earlier the third-largest supplier of iron ore in
the world, but court restrictions over the past three years to
curb illegal mining have prompted companies such as Tata Steel
and JSW Steel to turn to imports.
A restart of production at Tata Steel's Noamundi mine should
help India's top steel company lower its reliance on overseas
purchases of the steelmaking raw material.
The eastern state of Jharkhand, where Tata Steel started
mining from the Noamundi mine in 1922, asked the company to stop
operations in September pending a renewal of its lease.
But last week a local court asked the state to issue
"express orders" by Thursday to allow the firm to resume output
from the mine, which has a capacity of 10 million tonnes a year.
While the state government was unlikely to be able to issue
the orders so quickly, "mining will resume automatically" after
the court-set deadline, S.I. Minz, additional director of mines
in Jharkhand, said on Tuesday.
Another official in Jharkhand said the state was yet to
decide on the order.
Delays in renewing mining leases in Jharkhand and
neighbouring Odisha have forced Tata Steel to resort to iron ore
imports for the first time in its 107 years.
It has bought 3 million tonnes of iron ore this fiscal year
that began in March, mostly from overseas and from India's top
producer NMDC.
Future imports will depend on the restart of Noamundi and
other mines, spokesman Chanakya Chaudhary said.
But transportation costs are a concern for the company.
Unlike in countries like Japan, most steel plants in India are
located in the resources heartland and away from the coasts.
"There has been an issue of logistics to bring the iron ore
from the ports and other parts of the country to Jamshedpur
(plant)," Chaudhary said.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)