BRIEF-Supreme Petrochem March qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 698.9 million rupees versus profit 543.4 million rupees year ago
MUMBAI Aug 13 Indian steel producer Tata Steel Ltd's first quarter consolidated net profit slumped 70 percent, hurt by provisions for impairment of non-core assets and a higher tax expense.
The company posted net income of 3.37 billion rupees($55.01 million) in the three months ended June 30, compared with 11.39 billion rupees a year earlier.
Net sales jumped 11 percent to 361.43 billion rupees, helped by an increase in European demand.
The company's management has intensified cost cuts and focused on high-margin products to boost sales at Tata Steel Europe, which contributed close to 57 percent of the company's total steel production last year. (1 US$ = 61.2625 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* March quarter net profit 521.6 million rupees versus 490.7 million rupees last year