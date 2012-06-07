MUMBAI, June 7 Tata Chemicals expects
India's demand for fertilisers such as diammonium phosphate
(DAP) and muriate of potash (MoP) to fall 15-20 percent this
year as a weak rupee and lower government subsidy push up
prices, a company official said.
Indian farms consumed 10.8 million tonnes of DAP in the past
fiscal year that ended in March, while raw MoP consumption was 3
million tonnes, according to government data.
"This year, fertiliser (business) is certainly seeing
pressure because of the depreciating rupee," said P.K. Ghose,
chief financial officer at Tata Chemicals that gets about half
its revenue fertilisers.
The rupee has depreciated nearly 19 percent over the last 12
months, ballooning the cost of fertilisers the company imports
from Canada, Russia and the Middle East.
"If you need to make your operations viable, you need to
increase price," Ghose said in an interview.
Facing a burgeoning fiscal deficit, India has also slashed
by a fifth the subsidy it gives to phosphate and potash-based
fertilisers in 2012/13.
