* India's demand for phosphate, potash seen falling 15-20
pct
* Sees demand for soda ash dropping in Europe
By Rajendra Jadhav and Kaustubh Kulkarni
MUMBAI, June 7 India's Tata Chemicals
expects demand for some phosphate- and potassium-based
fertilisers to fall by 15 to 20 percent this year as a weak
rupee and lower government subsidy push up prices, a company
official said.
Indian farms consumed 10.8 million tonnes of diammonium
phosphate in the fiscal year that ended in March, while
consumption of raw muriate of potash was 3 million tonnes,
government data show.
"This year, the fertiliser (business) is certainly seeing
pressure because of the depreciating rupee," said P.K. Ghose,
chief financial officer at Tata Chemicals, which earns about
half its revenue from fertilisers.
The rupee has depreciated nearly 19 percent over the last 12
months, swelling the cost of fertilisers the company imports
from Canada, Russia and the Middle East.
At the same time, India has slashed by a fifth the subsidy
it gives to phosphate and potash-based fertilisers in 2012/13 as
it tries to curb its fiscal deficit.
The scenario could prompt fertiliser producers to hike
prices, Ghose said.
"If you need to make your operations viable, you need to
increase price," he told Reuters in an interview. But he did not
say how much prices might be hiked to boost profitability.
Any fall in demand will cut into India's imports of the two
chemicals, since the country imports all its potash and about 90
percent of its phosphate.
A drop in consumption of diammonium phosphate and muriate of
potash, also known as potassium chloride, would prompt farmers
to turn to nitrogenous urea instead, since its price is still
regulated by government, Ghose said.
An excessive use of urea and reduced use of the phosphate-
and potassium-based fertilisers affect productivity, analysts
say, but with India's granaries overflowing with rice and wheat,
the near-term risk of shortages is unlikely.
India is the world's No.2 importer of potash, with major
suppliers including Potash Corp, Mosaic Co,
Agrium Inc, Uralkali, Arab Potash Co
and ICL Israel Chemicals.
Moroccan phosphate producer Office Cherifien des Phosphates
(OCP), PhosChem and Russian fertiliser group Phosagro are key
suppliers of diammonium phosphate to India.
Tata Chemicals is the world's second largest producer of
soda ash after Brussels-based Solvay and runs
production units in the United States, Europe, Kenya and India
with total annual capacity of 5.5 million tonnes.
But it has seen European demand for soda ash drop up to 3
percent, especially from the automobile and construction
sectors, Ghose said.
Valued at $1.42 billion, shares in Tata Chemicals closed
Thursday at 312 rupees each, up nearly one percent, while the
broader stock market rose 1.05 percent.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)