BANGALORE, June 5 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd , India's top outsourcing services exporter, could cut up to 290 jobs in Finland, it said on Wednesday, as part of a business restructuring due to changing market conditions.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said it expects to know the final number in eight to 10 weeks when a new organisational structure, agreed to after negotiations with staff representatives, is implemented, a company statement said.

TCS, whose Finnish customers include Nokia Oyj, has 800 employees in Finland, a company spokesman said.

Efforts to "significantly reduce" the job cuts will include encouraging affected staff to apply for suitable vacancies in other Nordic countries and overseas, the spokesman said. (Reporting By Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)