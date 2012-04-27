MUMBAI, April 27Indian auto maker Tata Motors is in talks with banks to raise 3 billion rupees ($57.10 million)via bonds, two bankers who have been approached said on Friday. The maturity of the funds being raised is still under discussion, said these bankers. "Tata Motors raises debt capital from time to time to increase its debt maturity profile and reduce its interest cost," a company spokesperson said. ($1 = 52.5350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)