NEW DELHI Dec 20 Tata Motors will increase output of light commercial trucks from its Pantnagar plant in North India by up to 90,000 vehicles per year from early 2012, said Ravi Pisharody, president of the automaker's commercial vehicles unit.

The production rise will take the plant's annual output to around 450,000 vehicles, Pisharody said on Tuesday.

Sales of commercial vehicles, a key indicator of the country's economic activity, rose 35 percent in November, data from an industry body showed. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)