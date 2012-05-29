MUMBAI May 29 India's Tata Motors said China will be the second-biggest market for its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) cars in the current fiscal year that began April 1.

China has been the major driver of profits, JLR's chief executive officer Ralf Speth told reporters on Tuesday.

China was the fourth largest market for JLR with 17.3 percent market share in the last fiscal year. Europe was the leading market followed by the U.K. and the U.S.