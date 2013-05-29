MUMBAI May 29 India's Tata Motors
expects the external environment and economic scenario to be
"very challenging" during the current fiscal year, a top company
executive said on Wednesday.
The stressed environment would have an impact on the demand
for the company's products, C. Ramakrishnan, chief financial
officer, Tata Motors told reporters.
The company posted a 36.7 percent fall in fourth-quarter net
profit, a smaller-than-expected drop, as a jump in sales at its
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) subsidiary offset falling profit at its
domestic business.