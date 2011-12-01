(Repeats to attach to alert) Dec 1 Tata Motors November car sales. Nov 2011 Nov 2010 pct chg TOTAL SALES 76,823 54,622 +40.6 DOMESTIC SALES 72,474 50,419 +43.7 NANO 6,401 509 +1,157.6 EXPORTS 4,349 4,203 +3.5 NOTE: Tata Motors makes both commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude the luxury Jaguar and Land Rover brands. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI)