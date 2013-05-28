By Matthias Williams
NEW DELHI May 28 Indian utility Tata Power Co
Ltd will hold off on major investments until it
clarifies the fate of a regulatory decision to raise tariffs, a
company executive said on Tuesday.
India's federal electricity regulator allowed Tata Power, a
unit of the Tata conglomerate, to raise tariffs for power
generated at its Mundra plant in the state of Gujarat.
The company, however, must first agree on the increase with
officials from the states it supplies electricity to. A similar
decision that allowed rival utility Adani Power Ltd to
raise tariffs is also being challenged in court by local
officials keen to avoid a public backlash in an election year.
"Let me put it this way: the financial pressure on us
arising out of the Mundra situation is enormous at this point in
time," S. Ramakrishnan, executive director for finance, told
Reuters in an interview.
"We will be very, very cautious and selective in our growth
options," he said. "If one is talking of any large acquisition
which demands an immediate outlay of large funds we'll
definitely not look at it."
Regulatory uncertainty, ranging from a tax dispute between
the government and Vodafone Group Plc to a lack of
clarity on rules allowing foreign supermarkets to set up in
India, has stifled investment in Asia's third-largest economy.
India has the world's fifth-largest coal reserves but
domestic supplies are patchy as mining projects are mired in red
tape and corruption, increasing the reliance on imports.
Tata Power imports coal from Indonesia and has also been
scouting for opportunities to buy coal assets overseas,
including in the United States and Africa, Ramakrishnan said.
"While we are looking at them, I wouldn't say we are
anywhere close, because there are challenges in terms of long
term competitiveness and availability of infrastructure to
facilitate the export of coal," he said.
Tata Power, which has an installed capacity of 8521 MW, aims
to generate 26,000 MW by 2020. With fuel supply constraints and
land acquisition stalling new projects at home, the company has
looked abroad for new opportunities.
It recently signed an agreement to develop two hydro
projects in Georgia and has a joint venture in South Africa. The
company is also looking at developing projects in Myanmar,
Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
"Very often there is more clarity in some of the
jurisdictions on policy matters pertaining to the sector,"
Ramakrishnan added.
Tata Power's shares are valued at $3.9 billion. The company
posted a surprise consolidated net loss in its October-December
quarter, hurt by higher finance and depreciation costs. Its
fourth quarter results are due on Thursday.