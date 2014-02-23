MUMBAI Feb 23 The Indian electricity regulator
allowed Tata Power to raise tariffs and receive
compensation to make up for losses incurred at its flagship
Mundra plant in the western state of Gujarat.
The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission said Tata
Power should be reimbursed 3.3 billion rupees ($52 million) for
the fiscal year 2013, that ended in March.
It can also raise tariffs by 0.524 rupees per unit for the
current fiscal year for electricity generated from Mundra, the
regulator said in an order dated Feb. 21.
India's power sector has struggled with domestic coal
shortages and has become increasingly reliant on costlier
imports to meet the country's rapidly growing energy needs.
"The company finds the order balanced perhaps keeping in
view the beneficiaries and consumer interests," Tata Power said
in a statement.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Robert Birsel)