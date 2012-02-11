MUMBAI Feb 11 Three months ended Dec. 31

(Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)

Net profit/(loss) 2.63 vs 4.42

Total income 66.60 vs 44.41

NOTE: Tata Power Ltd, part of India's diversified Tata group, is the country's largest private-sector utility. The above results are on a consolidated basis.

The company said in a statement the net profit figure was not comparable with the same period a year ago due to the provision made for impairment of 6.48 billion rupees incurred by a wholly-owned unit of the company. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Ed Lane)