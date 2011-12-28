MUMBAI Tata Power shares gained as much as 4.03 percent in early trade on Wednesday after the firm said it would buy BP Alternative Energy Holding's 51 percent stake in joint venture Tata BP Solar for an undisclosed amount.

Shares in utility Adani Power lost as much as 5.7 percent a day after it said that it has put on hold its plans for capacity expansion of 6,500 megawatts because of a lack of clarity on coal supplies.

At 0352GMT, Tata Power shares were up 2.4 percent at 92.70 rupees, while Adani Power fell 4.5 percent to 64.10 rupees in a flat Mumbai market.

(Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)