MUMBAI, Feb 23 Tata Sons, the unlisted parent of India's Tata Group, plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($40.6 million) through three-year bonds at 9.78 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday. HSBC is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. The issue has been scheduled for pay-in on Feb. 28, said the source For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 49.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)