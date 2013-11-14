India soybean futures extend gain on higher demand, tighter supply
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.
Nov 14 India's Tata Steel
* Says there has been an explosion at its LD gas holder inside Tata Steel works at Jamshedpur
* Says fire has been extinguished and the gas leakage has been arrested
* Says there is no danger of any gas leakage from the steel plant
* Says one person is seriously injured, while 10 persons have minor injuries Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)
* Says there in no material impact on co from RBI penalty Source text: http://bit.ly/2ptcmSy Further company coverage: